21 teams compete in Special Olympics softball tournament in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Special Olympics held a softball Tournament in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, July 7.
There were 21 teams that competed to try to advance to regional level next month.
Special Olympics is a year-round training organization which includes softball during the summer months.
"It benefits them because it keeps them busy during the summer months when schools out," Special Olympics Tournament Organizer Scott Williams said. "We have adult age and school age kids that play during the summer. Adult workshops participate. It just rounds out the full schedule, just like anybody playing rec softball, travel baseball or any level age group and this is their season."
Williams said it’s great to see so many athletes come out to play as it is enjoyable to watch.
“To see the smiles of these adults and these youngsters have for Special Olympics, it’s a chance for them to compete like any other athlete they see on TV or schools,” Williams said.
The next tournament will be a regional softball tournament in St. Louis, Mo. in August.
