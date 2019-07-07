Illinois State Police looking to ID man found on side of Interstate

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. State police are wanting to identify a person who was found laying on the shoulder of an Interstate.
According to ISP, the white male was found on Interstate 270 at mile marker 3.5 in Madison County, Illinois on Friday around 5:48 a.m.
The pedestrian was on the inside shoulder of the westbound I-270 lanes curled up against the median wires.
The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
He is described as: a white male; approximately 25-30 years old; 6′ to 6′2″ and 200-220 pounds.
If you have any information, call Trooper Tebbe at 618-315-7307.
Pictures below are of the man’s tattoos.
