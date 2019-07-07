Girl scouts, robotics teams hold food drive for flood victims

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Girl scouts in Anna and a robotics team held a food drive in Anna for flood victims and sandbaggers.
Two SUVs were filled and a truck that Anna Rent One allowed the scouts to use was filled, according to Scout leader Jeannie Gerlach.
All that was collected was delivered to Southern Roots Hair Salon to be delivered to those affected by the flooding & those helping in the sandbagging efforts.
For more information call Southern Roots Hair Salon at 618-833-4181
