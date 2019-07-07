Funeral arrangements announced for football star Jared Lorenzen

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Funeral arrangements have been made for the the Highlands High School star, University of Kentucky football quarterback and New York Giants player Jared Raymond Lorenzen.
Lorenzen, 38, passed away Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY due to battling several ailments.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for Wednesday July 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Pius X Church followed by the burial at 6 p.m.
Instead of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, TN, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for Better Health and Nutrition, and United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. People can also send online condolences.
According to his obituary, Jared was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Mary “Biz” Barth, Charyn Lonneman, John and Emily Hermes, and Lorraine Ripberger; and his aunt, Joni Arlinghaus. He is survived by his mother, Janet Barth (Jeff) Hermes; his father, Joe (Mary Ann) Lorenzen; his children, Taylar and Tayden Lorenzen; his siblings, Jordan (Ashley Gamell) Lorenzen, Jennifer Lorenzen (Brian) Lee, Kyle Hermes, Braden Hermes, Joe (Brittany) Konen, Jeff (Allison) Konen, and Katie (Matthew) Mason; his grandparents, Paul and Celia Lorenzen, and George Lonneman. Jared also leaves behind his 8 nieces and nephews, Tucker Lee, Madelyn Mason, Flynn Konen, Thomas Mason, Cooper Konen, Jack Mason, Grace Konen, and Carter Lorenzen.
