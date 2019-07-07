First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our weather will remain appropriately warm and humid for the next few days, but with slightly lower rain and thunderstorm chances. Light north winds develop today but overall won’t provide much heat and humidity relief. While northern counties may be a touch cooler, southern counties will see afternoon highs near 90 with dew points above 70 once again. Widely scattered storms may pop up in the heat of the afternoon, especially from the Bootheel east into Ky and Tn.