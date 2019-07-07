First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our weather will remain appropriately warm and humid for the next few days, but with slightly lower rain and thunderstorm chances. Light north winds develop today but overall won’t provide much heat and humidity relief. While northern counties may be a touch cooler, southern counties will see afternoon highs near 90 with dew points above 70 once again. Widely scattered storms may pop up in the heat of the afternoon, especially from the Bootheel east into Ky and Tn.
Monday and Tuesday look to continue the hot, humid and mostly quiet trend…with highs near 90 and only isolated afternoon storms. Next important change comes on Wednesday afternoon as a strong upper trough moves into the Great Lakes and drags a cold front into our region. This could result in some strong to severe thunderstorms with strong winds the greatest threat. Behind this front, light northwesterly flow aloft should provide a bit of humidity relief from about Thursday into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.