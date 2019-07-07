First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

It was a much quieter Sunday, with only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms…as the system that gave us active weather on Saturday spun off to the southeast. The next couple of days look to stay about the same before significant (for July) changes develop mid-week. Overnight lows will be near 70 or so…maybe a bit cooler north as we’ve mixed in some slightly lower dew points. Afternoon highs Monday will be around 90, perhaps even a degree or two hotter by Tuesday afternoon. Heat index numbers will likely top out in the upper 90s to near 100.