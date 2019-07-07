First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

It was a much quieter Sunday, with only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms…as the system that gave us active weather on Saturday spun off to the southeast. The next couple of days look to stay about the same before significant (for July) changes develop mid-week. Overnight lows will be near 70 or so…maybe a bit cooler north as we’ve mixed in some slightly lower dew points. Afternoon highs Monday will be around 90, perhaps even a degree or two hotter by Tuesday afternoon. Heat index numbers will likely top out in the upper 90s to near 100.
Latest models are trending a bit stronger with a disturbance coming over the top of our upper ridge on Wednesday and pushing a cold front through the area. Given stronger winds aloft and hot, humid conditions at the surface, the threat of strong storms looks significant though too early for any details. Behind the front we’ll have northerly flow for a few days…resulting in slightly lower temps and lower dew points/humidity levels. Thursday and Friday look to be the ‘coolest’ days before we start to warm up gradually over the following weekend.
