Anna Police looking to ID suspect connected to Walmart theft

Anna Police looking to ID suspect connected to Walmart theft
( Source - Anna Police Department )
By Kyle Hinton | July 7, 2019 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated July 7 at 3:06 PM

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Anna Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect connected to an alleged Walmart theft.

According to police, the reported theft occurred on Thursday, July 4.

The suspect took merchandise out of a large box at Walmart and put more expensive items in the box and paid the lesser amount. Walmart reported an approximate $100 loss.

(Source - Anna Police Department)
(Source - Anna Police Department)

If you have any information on this subject, please contact Officer Leek at (618) 833-8571 Ext. 1512.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.