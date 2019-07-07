Anna Police looking to ID suspect connected to Walmart theft

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Anna Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect connected to an alleged Walmart theft.
According to police, the reported theft occurred on Thursday, July 4.
The suspect took merchandise out of a large box at Walmart and put more expensive items in the box and paid the lesser amount. Walmart reported an approximate $100 loss.
If you have any information on this subject, please contact Officer Leek at (618) 833-8571 Ext. 1512.
