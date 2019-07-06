11-year-old dies in crash on I-55 in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One child is dead, and six people injured, following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Saturday, July 6.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, around 7:25 a.m. a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on I-55 left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned at the 134 mile marker south of Route M. The vehicle came to a rest in the median.
An 11-year-old boy died in the crash according to the Patrol.
Three people received serious injuries, and one with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries. Two receiving injuries were children. One person was airlifted to a regional hospital, the others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.
All were from the Kansas City area.
Four people were not wearing seat belts.
All lanes of I-55 were back open as of 10:26 a.m.
