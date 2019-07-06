Couple loses home, son due to flooding in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s been especially hard for one family in Alexander County, Illinois during this devastating flooding event.
A couple has lost their house and their son due to flooding in the northern part of Alexander County.
Heartland News spoke with Robin Franklin who took a boat ride to his home near Gale, Illinois.
He said he and his wife have been forced out by flooding for now three months and wanted to check on his home on Saturday.
“We all went out there today and I have about five feet of water inside my house,” Franklin said. “I lost everything.”
Franklin said he has been staying in Jackson, Missouri until the floodwaters recede and checks on his house periodically. Unfortunately, he found that some looters broke into his home.
"We went out there last week and somebody had broken into my shed and tore my lock off," Franklin said. "I don't even know what I have missing out there. It's too deep for me to jump out of my boat and try to get into my shed."
He said he has dealt with flooding in past events, however, this time is much worse.
"I didn't think it would get this high," Franklin continued. "It's been on my foundation at my house about every three years. Water gets up but it's never got up this high. This time, it caught me by surprise."
Water even got up to Franklin's two vehicles that he had put up on blocks. He said, this flood has damaged everything he has there.
"Everything. We lost everything," Franklin stated. "All of our clothes, furniture...everything."
To make matters worse, Franklin lost his son in the floodwaters earlier in May.
"It's been hard for me and my wife," Franklin said. "Of course, losing my son out there a couple months ago and just burying him about a month ago; it's been hard."
Franklin said the flooding has forced him to make the decision to move.
“This is my last year here,” Franklin added. “I’m moving out. I’ll salvage what I can salvage and do whatever I can, me and my wife.”
