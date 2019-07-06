Man arrested on 16 counts of wanton endangerment after firing gun in yard

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is facing charges after firing a gun in his yard and refusing to come out of his home.
It happened on Friday around 10:10 on Hedge Lane in Paducah, Ky.
A woman called police and reported gunshots coming from the backyard of a nearby home.
Officers arrived and heard a number of gunshots and saw a man walking around the corner of a home in the 1200 block of Hedge Lane.
Bradford Alexander, 46, of Paducah ran inside and refused to come out of the house.
A negotiations team was called in, and after two hours Alexander surrendered.
He admitted to firing a rifle in his back yard and shell casings were found near the garage.
He was charged with 16 counts of first degree wanton endangerment and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
After searching the home, officers seized more than 15 guns and a large amount of ammunition.
