KSP looking for man wanted in connection to inmate’s death

HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - Detectives with Kentucky State Police are searching for a man in connection to a Graves County inmate’s death.
According to KSP, detectives are looking for Mark Basham, 33, of Paducah, Ky., who is wanted for Second-Degree Manslaughter, First-Degree Promoting Contraband, Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), First-Degree Wanton Endangerment and being a Persistent Felony Offender.
These charges are for an Indictment Warrant connected to the death of Graves County inmate Rodney Evans.
Anyone with information about Basham’s whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at (270) 856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
