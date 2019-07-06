Johnson County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in an attempted break-in

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects believed to be involved in an attempted break-in.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were attempting to break into a home in the area of Indian Creek Drive and Eagle Point Bay Road.
When confronted by a neighbor they left the area on foot.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspects are asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 658-8264 or send a private message.
