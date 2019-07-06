First Alert Saturday Outlook

A weak upper trough over the area early this morning is touching off more showers and thunderstorms. As this trough slowly moves east today we should gradually see drying…from west to east….but it will remain warm, humid and somewhat unsettled regardless. Afternoon highs today look to range from the upper 80s to low 90s….with dew points in the low 70s making for humid conditions once again. We are not outlooked for severe storms, but a few thunderstorms may produce brief gusty winds and heavy downpours. Sunday is looking slightly drier, thanks to light northern flow aloft, but overall another warm, humid and slightly unsettled early July day. The week ahead brings some moderate changes about mid-week as a pattern shift develops. This will involve an upper ridge shifting westward and a weak upper trough sinking into the northeast. This should result in a slightly drier and less humid pattern for our area during the second half of the week. As a cold front pushes through on Wednesday some stronger storms are a possibility….followed by slightly nicer conditions for Thursday and Friday.