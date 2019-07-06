First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A weak low pressure area over the eastern edge of the Heartland has been helping to touch off scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening mainly east of the Mississippi River especially over SE Illinois and W Kentucky. As this low moves away and the sun sets, things should settle down overnight…and the next few days are actually looking a bit drier and less showery. A very weak frontal boundary will sink south through the area overnight…and we’ll be just a touch less steamy and stormy for the next few days. The difference will be subtle but overall less chance of rain/storms and slightly lower heat index numbers.