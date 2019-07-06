East Cape Girardeau residents still fighting floodwaters

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Many people describe this as the worst flooding in recorded history in northern Alexander County.
Gale, McClure, East Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area continue to fight as floodwaters still rise.
The flooded entrance from the Bill Emerson Bridge into East Cape Girardeau has now risen to 12.5 inches according to Illinois Department of Transportation Keith Miley.
With traffic now closed to vehicles, many are now boating into East Cape Girardeau and the surrounding areas to get to their homes.
The closed road also leaves people stranded at their homes in East Cape Girardeau without viable transportation out.
Ashley Sturm decided to stay and help save her home and neighborhood. With the constant rising floodwaters, some of the community members have left for high ground.
She said it’s important to keep fighting the floodwaters.
"We don't have a lot of people that stayed. Our town is pretty quiet right now," Sturm said. "But, the people that have stayed, we are fighting for our homes and we are fighting for our stuff."
Sturm said they had a reality check a couple days ago when a flood wall broke causing several feet of water to come into their neighborhood. She said the community and National Guard rallied together to build the wall of sandbags back up.
“Some of us just can’t start over like that,” Sturm added. “That’s why we’ve stayed to fight this fight. I will fight this fight alongside my neighbors until it’s over. We have not lost hope because we have good community members and most importantly, we have the National Guard. The National Guard has really saved us. If they weren’t here the other night, the town would be gone right now.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.