3 injured after Route 1 intersection crash in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people were injured following a crash in Gallatin County, Illinois on Saturday, July 6.
It happened around 12:35 at the intersection of IL Route 1 and IL Route 141 according to state police.
A preliminary investigation showed a driver from Watson, Ill. failed to stop at a stop sign at the four-way stop intersection before hitting another vehicle who was driven by a 41-year-old Norris City man.
The injured were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.
The 80-year-old driver from Watson was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
