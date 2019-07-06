Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to mechanical issue

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has temporarily stopped service due to a mechanical issue.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry stopped service at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 6.
Repairs need to be made to the ferry’s rudder. Due to the extended flooding on the Ohio River, the ferry has encountered more debris and they believe that the rudder was damaged.
The ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River.
Cave-in-Rock Ferry will try and provide timely notice when the ferry will resume operation.
