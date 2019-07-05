Public meeting to be held on Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk and Jay Nixon state parks

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An informational meeting on Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk and Jay Nixon state parks is scheduled for Saturday, July 20.
The meeting is open to the public and will held at 2 p.m. at the Black River Center at Johnston’s Shut-Ins State Park.
Park staff will be on hand to answer questions, speak about operations at the sites and to take down comments or concerns.
According to Missouri State Parks, informational meetings help connect park staff and the public on the current status and future plans for each site.
Johnson Shut-Ins State Park is located 148 Taum Sauk Trail, Lesterville, Mo.
For more information contact the park at 573-546-2450 ext. 1001.
Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.