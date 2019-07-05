Police: Suspect ingested meth, grabbed officer’s throat

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police in reference to someone not paying for a drink ends with an arrest after a confrontation with a police officer.
According to Union City Police, an officer responded to a call about a non-paying customer at the Old West Steak House on Wednesday, July 3.
After arriving, the officer learned from a waitresses the identity and address of the accused.
The officer stopped at the home of the suspect and spoke with a woman. The woman went into the house to get the suspect.
As the officer waited for the suspect to come to the door, she reportedly heard screaming coming from a back bedroom.
According to the officer, the woman came out of the bedroom crying stating the suspect pushed and hit her in the face.
The officer said it appeared the wife had a minor cut to the left eyebrow and on the back left side of her neck.
As the officer was talking with the victim, the suspect, 31 year old Charles “Brandon” Totty, reportedly came out of the bedroom swearing at the officer to leave his house.
Next, the officer said Totty charged at her and allegedly pushed her throat with both hands.
Totty was arrested and booked into the Obion County Jail.
After arriving at the jail, Totty reportedly told staff that he had swallowed three grams of methamphetamine.
Totty was then transported to an area emergency room where a drug test was administered.
Police said Totty tested positive for meth and marijuana.
He was later transported back to the jail.
Totty was charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault.
