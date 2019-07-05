1 person injured in crash on Randolph/Perry County Line Rd.

One person was injured in a crash on Randolph/Perry County Line Road on Friday afternoon, July 5.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a crash on Randolph/Perry County Line Road on Friday, afternoon, July 5.

According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation showed a 1999 blue Mercury Grand Marquis was going westbound on Randolph/Perry County Line Road at Mary’s Creek Road and a 2015 red Peterbilt truck tractor with a semi-trailer was going northbound.

They say the Mercury swerved off the road and onto the right shoulder and then back across into the northbound lane of Randolph/Perry County Line Road.

The semi truck drove onto the right shoulder in an attempt to avoid the Mercury, but troopers say the Mercury hit the semi-truck.

They said the driver of the Mercury, 59-year-old Jerry L. McDaniels, of Pinckneyville, had “major non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to ISP, the driver of the semi-truck, 45-year-old William J. Chaffin, of Herrin, was not injured.

