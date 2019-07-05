Paducah PD: More than 50 calls of illegal fireworks; teen injured, fireworks shot at officers

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police responded to more than 50 calls on Thursday, July 4 regarding illegal use of fireworks, including one involving a teenager who was seriously injured.
According to police, the majority of the calls were in the evening, including a woman who called just after 10 p.m. to report that juveniles had shot fireworks at her and her four-year-old child outside their apartment in the 2300 block of Ohio Street.
They say multiple calls were received around the same time about disturbances in the Elmwood Court apartment complex.
When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they say an aerial firework, commonly called a mortar, was launched in their direction. They said they also found a large crowd of people shooting fireworks and paintball guns at each other, buildings and vehicles.
Officers tried to break up the crowd. They said one officer was hit in the chest by pieces of mortar, which burned the officer’s uniform, and a police cruiser was hit by paintballs.
Two juveniles were cited on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and curfew violations. They were released to their parents, who were also cited for allowing juveniles to be out past curfew.
According to police, an investigation is ongoing into several assaults on officers, which are directly related to fireworks being shot at officers.
Officers said they appreciated residents who cooperated with them and supported them as they worked to clear the scene.
In a separate incident, a 16 year old was injured while trying to light a mortar in the 900 block of North 24th Street.
The teen was treated at an area hospital and transferred to a Nashville hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Paducah officers will be strictly enforcing the city’s curfew and fireworks ordinances throughout the weekend.
Fireworks cannot be fired in city limits. Also, minors cannot by in any public place between 1-5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 p.m. Sunday night through Thursday night until 5 a.m. the following day.
