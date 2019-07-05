Opioid Summit to be held in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Coalition for Heroin and Opioid Prevention (CHOP) is hosting the 2nd Annual Opioid Summit.
It will be held on July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Perry Park Center in Perryville, Missouri.
Present will be state legislators, medical professionals, law enforcement, and those impacted by substance abuse.
Topics at the summit include medication-assisted treatment, law enforcement perspectives, statistics, and local information related to heroin and area opioid usage.
This event includes free childcare, refreshments, and door prizes.
Anyone interested in information and collaboration is encouraged to attend.
For more information visit the Facebook page.
