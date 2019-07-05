Ky. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Resources monitoring river after bourbon warehouse fire

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is monitoring the Kentucky River after the bourbon warehouse fire on July 2.
According to the agency, there was runoff from the Jim Beam bourbon warehouse fire in Woodford County. They said their staff is working with staff from Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet to monitor the impact on fish and other aquatic organisms.
They said fishing and other recreation along the river is not prohibited at this time, but they warned people to be aware of conditions before using the river.
Officials also cautioned against eating distressed fish. They recommended if you found a fish that looked unhealthy or dying, to not catch or use it; and said never eat fish that have already died.
