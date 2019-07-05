Former funeral home owner pleads guilty to looting pre-need funds

SPARTA, Ill. (KFVS) - A former funeral home owner recently pleaded guilty to not depositing funds.
Nathan Lee, the former owner of McDaniel-Lee Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sparta, pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to deposit funds.
He was arrested and charged in November and is expected to be sentenced in September.
He’s accused of not depositing money from people who bought pre-need funeral services.
The case was investigated by the Office of Illinois Comptroller.
