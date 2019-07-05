‘Flood the Bus’ event held in Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A bus full of supplies arrived in McClure, Illinois on Friday, July 5.
The Southern Seven Health Department held a Flood the Bus event in Anna on Friday morning.
Volunteers collected bottled water and Gatorade to help hydrate those fighting the floodwater.
Due to calls and concerns, McClure - East Cape Girardeau Water District Board Member Jason Tubbs is reminding people that the drinking water is safe to drink as of July 6 - despite flooding throughout the area.
“This is keeping them healthy," said Shawna Rhine with the Southern Seven Health Department. "This is keeping them hydrated. In order for them to be able to be out there for several hours on end it’s important and so if we don’t have that for them to take out in the field with them or to have on hand with them as they are doing the sandbagging it does make it more difficult more, dangerous for them.“
Soldiers with the Illinois National Guard can not help sandbag in McClure, so there is still a need for more community volunteers.
East Cape Village Trustee Jason Tubbs said that McClure still needs more sandbag volunteers for this weekend.
For more information on how you can help, you can call Dale with the Alexander County Emergency Management Agency at 618-697-9311, McClure Volunteer Coordinator James Myers at 573-270-4680 or the Emergency Operations Center at 618-306-1375.
