First Alert Friday Outlook

After a drier and less active Thursday, today is looking more volatile again as a vortex spins in from central Missouri this afternoon. Models agree for the most part on a swath of showers and storms sweeping over the region from early afternoon west to late afternoon east. While we are outlooked for a ‘marginal’ chance of severe (winds) heavy downpours may be the bigger issue given current flooding situation along the Mississippi River. The mid-low spins away overnight but may yet touch off an isolated thunderstorm during the overnight hours.