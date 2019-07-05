First Alert Friday Outlook

After a drier and less active Thursday, today is looking more volatile again as a vortex spins in from central Missouri this afternoon. Models agree for the most part on a swath of showers and storms sweeping over the region from early afternoon west to late afternoon east. While we are outlooked for a ‘marginal’ chance of severe (winds) heavy downpours may be the bigger issue given current flooding situation along the Mississippi River. The mid-low spins away overnight but may yet touch off an isolated thunderstorm during the overnight hours.
Little change to the large-scale expected over the next several days, with on and off thunderstorms and seasonably hot/humid conditions. Short-term models are showing better chance of rain Saturday and drier conditions Sunday and Monday. Farther out, models continue to advertise a pattern change toward the end of next week, with an upper high developing over the 4-corners and light northwest flow over the Ohio Valley. This would bring slightly cooler and less humid conditions to our area if it indeed verifies.
