Fireworks are fun, but not for your pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fireworks are fun to watch and hear, but not for our furry friends.
Charlotte Craig with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau said fireworks sound different to pets, and that is why they get scared.
“They even feel the vibrations of the explosions,” she said.
The Humane Society has received 11 stray animals since July 1, and their Facebook is still booming. Eight have been reunited with their owners.
“I personally dealt with four messages last night of animals that had run away from the fireworks," Craig added.
Social media pages like SEMO Lost Pet was also busy.
“There’s no way to prevent the fear and the reaction, but what you can do is mitigate or decrease their response,” Craig said.
Sarah Lynch said she doesn’t leave the house or gets much sleep because her dog river can’t handle it.
“He pants and breathes quite heavily. I can’t say it’s shaking it’s more like tremors,” she said. “He will stop eating and has to be forcibly taken outside to do business.”
Lynch said medicine is key but affordable medicine isn’t as effective as the expensive kind.
“If you’re looking at two days of fireworks, you’re looking at $68 now for a person on a limited income that could be quite expensive,” Lynch said.
Lynch said she can’t wait till the fireworks are over.
“I am just looking so forward to the fact I can fill comfortable about leaving the home without the dog being in distressed,” she said.
Craig said there is one thing you can do to get your back if it runs away.
“Be sure that your dog has a microchip and that you register it,” Craig said.
Craig said getting a GPS tracker is also a way to get your missing pets back.
