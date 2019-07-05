Evening storms, then more active weather possible overnight into Saturday morning

We are watching a line of storms pushing east across the Heartland. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be likely as the line pushes through your area. There is a chance for a few isolated severe storms before sunset.
More showers and thunderstorms will develop overnight tonight and likely start your weekend off a little on the soggy and cloudy side. Highs temperatures will be near 90 this weekend, with lows in the lower to mid 70s. On and off scattered storms are possible. By the end of next week, things are looking a little less active.
