Driver seriously injured after vehicle hits becomes airborne, hits tree

By Marsha Heller | July 5, 2019 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated July 5 at 5:12 PM

PERKINS, Mo. (KFVS) - A Chaffee, Missouri man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday, July 4.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 1:25 p.m. on Highway P in Perkins, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP), Timothy H. Schrum, 46, was driving a Pontiac northbound on Hwy. P, when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the left side of the road.

The vehicle reportedly hit numerous items before hitting a culvert.

After hitting the culvert, the vehicle became airborne and hit a tree.

Schrum was thrown from the vehicle.

A medical helicopter flew Schrum to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of his injuries.

MHP reports Schrum was not wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle was reported as totaled and was towed from the scene.

