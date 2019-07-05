Driver seriously injured after vehicle hits becomes airborne, hits tree

PERKINS, Mo. (KFVS) - A Chaffee, Missouri man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday, July 4.
Emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 1:25 p.m. on Highway P in Perkins, Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP), Timothy H. Schrum, 46, was driving a Pontiac northbound on Hwy. P, when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the left side of the road.
The vehicle reportedly hit numerous items before hitting a culvert.
After hitting the culvert, the vehicle became airborne and hit a tree.
Schrum was thrown from the vehicle.
A medical helicopter flew Schrum to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of his injuries.
MHP reports Schrum was not wearing a seat belt.
The vehicle was reported as totaled and was towed from the scene.
