City of Carbondale seeking applicants for home rehabilitation grants

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is offering two grants to homeowners wanting to make improvements to their property.
The two grants applicants can choose from are the Single Family Rehabilitation Program (SFR) and the roof only option (SFR-R).
The grants are part of the Trust Fund Single Family Rehabilitation Program with Roof Only Option.
According to the City, the SFR option will help low-income homeowners with repairs and the removal of health and safety hazards by replacing costly maintenance items.
Those eligible for the SFR grant could receive up to $45,000 in assistance.
The roof only option, SFR-R, applicants could be eligible up to $16,500 to prevent further roof and deterioration.
The grant applications are only available to homeowners within the Carbondale city limits.
The City of Carbondale states all paperwork to apply for the grants must be submitted in person by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
For a pre-application form click here or visit the Planning and Development Management Division at Carbondale City Hall.
Contact Carbondale City Planner Megan Brightharp at 618-457-3258 for more information.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.