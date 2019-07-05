Cape Girardeau school superintendent dancing to raise money

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the right amount of money, you can get a Heartland school superintendent to show off his dance moves.
Dr. Neil Glass boogied down at the Banterra Bank on Friday afternoon, July 5.
For a minimum $25 donation, he will come to your work and do the same thing. The Dancing Superintendent is available for bookings every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact Communications Director Kristin Tallent at tallentk@capetigers.com.
The money goes to the Community Caring Council, which is holding the “Dancing with the Show-Me Stars” on July 20 to benefit to help the homeless.
Dr. Glass said the dance-grams give him a chance to follow his passion.
“I’ve always wanted to dance, ever since I was little,” he said. “I was born to dance. I feel like I was born to dance, I’ve just not had the proper instruction. Now, I’ve had the proper instruction and the proper avenue to come out of my shell and dance.”
The bank donated $800 for Friday’s dance-gram.
