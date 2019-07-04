Pet owner staying in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. despite rain adding to flooding

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - A voluntary evacuation is still in place for flooded parts of Alexander County, Illinois, and one common roadblock for moving out is finding a place for your furry friends.
The Union County Humane Society is helping look after pets for flood evacuees, but it’s one of the only options close by.
Cindy Laymon lives in East Cape Girardeau and says she can not imagine living without her dogs by her side.
"My dog is my security blanket, and I'm his because without me he gets lost,” Laymon said. “When I come home he is the first thing at the door."
Laymon’s family has three dogs including her rat terrier Little Dude.
Because Illinois Route 146 is now closed to vehicle traffic, Laymon is now staying in town for security reasons and to look after her animals and her neighbors pets.
"My neighbor went and got a motel room, and can't take her dogs so I am going over there to feeding them, watering them and taking them out to go to the bathroom,” Laymon said. “Not just that but they're leaving their homes and they're leaving them vacant. So I'm here watching their houses too."
Several heavy downpours Wednesday July 3 flooded roads in East Cape and raised tensions for residents and first responders like paramedic Brandan Sichling.
“Fifteen, 20 minutes worth of rain and its filled this street up two blocks long, curb deep,” Sichling said. “Any kind of rainfall can hinder any kind of movement as far as traffic, people, the volunteers, the national guard that are hear to help us.”
If a fire or a medical emergency happens in Alexander county, Sichling says medics with the Illinois National Guard and crews with other agencies are ready to respond.
Cape County Private Ambulance is covering East Cape and the EMS in Union County can help residents in McClure.
Crews also have access to a Polaris Ranger equipped with rubber tracks and a stretcher in the back to safely transport patients across flooded roads.
Sichling says there is an increased risk for injury because of all the flooding.
"I do not recommend taking it into your own hands because there is always a possibility of getting stranded or getting further injured," Sichling said. "Slipping, tripping, falling, especially with the houses around here that are getting inundated with water.”
More than 400 cases of bottled water are available at the Pit Stop in East Cape to prepare the village for outlasting the flood.
Laymon says she is also stocked up on groceries.
"The freezer is full, refrigerator is full,” Laymon said. “I'm staying positive that it's going to get better. It's got to."
Like many people Laymon has parked her truck near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge because she still needs to get to work.
If you need to cross the flooded road officials say you can not walk in the water or hitch a ride with the National Guard trucks.
However boats are allowed but village trustee Jason Tubbs says to be careful because one man was cited for docking his boat on a sandbag wall which ended up breaking.
