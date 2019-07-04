McClure, Ill. needs help on July 4 holiday

MCCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - As July 4 approaches, many will be celebrating their freedom. Meanwhile in McClure, many volunteers will be spending the holiday fighting for their independence from flood waters.
City officials have made many calls for help recently. They need everything from toiletries to bottled water.
They especially need help with the heavy lifting according to Village Clerk, Debra Seals.
“More than anything we just need people who can lift a 50 to 60 pound sandbag and put it where it needs to go,” Seals said.
James Myers has been helping with coordinating flood efforts in the area. He says they need help on July 4 to move thousands of sandbags into the Egyptian Acres area and other severely impacted places in the area.
“I need people loading trucks, I need people unloading the trucks, I need people pulling the jon boats, I need people stacking the sandbags," he said. "If we’ve got 50 to 75 down here, we’ve got our hands full. So it’s going to be a real team effort tomorrow.”
He also said if they aren’t exhausted at the end of the day, the community is planning on celebrating the 4th properly with a fireworks display.
In addition to more help, Seals said they could use some extra supplies as well. Both for residents who are unable to leave their homes and for volunteers filling sandbags. She said they’ve gotten some, but they sure could use more.
“Some of those toiletries are going to be going to some of our people who can’t even get out of their homes at all,” she said. "The Gatorade and water, we’re going through it like crazy.”
Supplies can be dropped off at the Spark Ministries in McClure, which is serving as a temporary base of operations for the flood fight there.
Southern Seven Health department is also doing a water drive to help all of Alexander County volunteers stay hydrated while they sandbag in the heat. Those can be taken to the Anna Jonesboro National Bank on Friday, July 5 from 9am - noon.
Of course the water is still there July 3. Myers and Seals said volunteering has been up and down, with some days having more than 30 volunteers and some days only a couple.
Today, a couple high schoolers, Steven Graham and his brother Jordan were the sole source of help at Willa’s Getaway. It’s a bar in town that is taking in a lot of water.
“Most of my friends live in this area and this is where we go to play pool and stuff like that,” Steven Graham said, “so it’s pretty depressing.”
Graham said he has been working to help his community everyday for weeks, which hasn’t been the way he planned on spending his summer vacation.
“Probably about four or five hours, maybe more than that, every day,” he said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.