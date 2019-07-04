Man facing charges after reported property dispute turns verbal

FANCY FARM, Ky. (KFVS) - A Dublin, Kentucky man is facing charges following a reported verbal altercation at an area business.
The sheriff reported a couple came to to his office saying they had been approached by Malcom Blount, 74, of the Dublin community.
After interviews were conducted, an arrest warrant was obtained for Blount for terroristic threatening, third degree.
It was reported that during an ongoing property dispute that Blount allegedly threatened to kill the reporting party.
The sheriff and several deputies arrested Blount on Wednesday, July 3.
Blount was taken to the Graves County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.