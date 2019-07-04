Equipment malfunction causes tornado sirens to go off in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An equipment malfunction caused tornado sirens to go off in Perryville, Missouri on Wednesday night, July 3.
According to the police department, there was no tornado warning. The sirens went off after 10 p.m.
Asst. Police Chief William Jones said to tune in to local media whenever the sirens do go off, because emergency lines tend to get to be tied up.
They will be working over the next several days on a solution to the malfunction.
