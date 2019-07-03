‘Wolf Creek Overpass’ on Rte. 13 is renamed ‘Veterans Memorial Overpass’

“This was truly a team effort,” said State Sen. Dale Fowler said. “On this July 4th week of celebration, we honor our veterans with the placing of these placards. The large crowd gathered on Veterans Memorial Overpass today is another sign of the support that Southern Illinois has for its veterans. We work hard to fund Honor Flights for our veterans, to name sites in their honor, and I am proud to have played a part in getting this done through the legislative process. Thank you to Mayor Mitchell and the members of the Williamson County Board that are here, and thank you to our veterans on this Independence Week in America.”