Wainwright, Cardinals to face Leake, Mariners

The Cardinals are 17-24 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.17. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.40 earned run average. The Mariners won the last meeting 5-4. Austin Adams earned his first victory and Omar Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Giovanny Gallegos took his first loss for St. Louis.