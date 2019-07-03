Sudden Oak Death pathogen found in plants at Walmarts in southern Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A pathogen which causes Sudden Oak Death has been found in Illinois.
The plant disease has been known to kill large tracts of oaks and affect many plant species in California, Oregon and Europe.
The pathogen, Phytophthera ramorum, has been confirmed at ten Walmarts in Illinois including ones in Jackson and Jefferson counties.
Illinois Department of Agriculture and USDA began visiting the identified site and inspecting the plants. Rhododendron was focused on as the main carrier of the disease, but it is also known to be in azaleas, viburnums and lilacs.
The disease poses no danger to human, pets, livestock or food sources.
The pathogen travels through soil and water. Symptoms of the disease include foliar sports, browning or wilting leaves, tip/shoot dieback and brown or black discoloration on stems and/or trunk. More details can be found here.
Walmart and Rural King are participating in voluntary recalls of the potentially infected plants remaining at their sites.
