Southeast Mo. counties pre-file for medical marijuana applications
Several southeast Missouri counties have pre-filed.
By Amber Ruch | July 3, 2019 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 4:48 PM

(KFVS) - Several southeast Missouri counties pre-filed applications for medical marijuan with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Out of a total of 543 pre-filed application forms and fees received by the DHSS as of June 20, the following were in southeast Missouri:

  • Perry County
    • Cultivation - 1
    • Dispensary - 0
    • Manufacturing - 0
  • Cape Girardeau County
    • Cultivation - 1
    • Dispensary - 4
    • Manufacturing - 1
  • Scott County
    • Cultivation - 0
    • Dispensary - 1
    • Manufacturing - 0
  • Mississippi County
    • Cultivation - 1
    • Dispensary - 0
    • Manufacturing - 1
  • Butler County
    • Cultivation - 2
    • Dispensary - 4
    • Manufacturing - 1
  • Pemiscot County
    • Cultivation - 1
    • Dispensary - 2
    • Manufacturing - 0
  • Reynolds County
    • Cultivation - 1
    • Dispensary - 0
    • Manufacturing - 0

The state is required by law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses.

According to the DHSS, it has received more than $3.9 million in fees from applicants so far.

