Shooting at California mall reportedly wounds at least 2

(Gray News) - Police responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of shots being fired at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, California.
The shooting caused panic at the mall and the closure of a nearby rapid transit system station.
Officials told KGO-TV that four people had been wounded. The officials said two juveniles were taken to a hospital, where one is in serious condition and the other is critical.
KPIX reports at least two had been shot and injured.
Police said the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act, but instead there could have been two separate shooters aiming at each other or another target.
Authorities are currently looking for two male suspects, according to KGO-TV.
