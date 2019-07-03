Shooting at California mall reportedly wounds at least 2

At least two people were reportedly injured in a shooting at a California mall Tuesday. (Gray News)
July 2, 2019 at 7:49 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 7:53 PM

(Gray News) - Police responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of shots being fired at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, California.

The shooting caused panic at the mall and the closure of a nearby rapid transit system station.

Officials told KGO-TV that four people had been wounded. The officials said two juveniles were taken to a hospital, where one is in serious condition and the other is critical.

KPIX reports at least two had been shot and injured.

Police said the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act, but instead there could have been two separate shooters aiming at each other or another target.

Authorities are currently looking for two male suspects, according to KGO-TV.

