Search of home leads to drugs, gun arrest in Marion, Ill.
By Marsha Heller | July 3, 2019 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 11:23 AM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police report finding crystal ice methamphetamine after searching a home on the 1300 block of W. Central St. on Tuesday, July 1.

During the search of the home, Joshua Newsom was arrested.

Newsom was charged with possession of 15-100 grams of crystal ice methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance (5 counts).

Pictures posted on the Marion Police Department’s Facebook page shows two guns, ammunition, a quantity of cash and several baggies with a white substance were reportedly seized from the home.

According to Marion Police, Newsom arrested in Jackson County on May 26 for armed violence, delivery of 15-100 grams of meth, possession of 15-100 grams of meth, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

