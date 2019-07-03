Search of home leads to drugs, gun arrest in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police report finding crystal ice methamphetamine after searching a home on the 1300 block of W. Central St. on Tuesday, July 1.
During the search of the home, Joshua Newsom was arrested.
Newsom was charged with possession of 15-100 grams of crystal ice methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance (5 counts).
Pictures posted on the Marion Police Department’s Facebook page shows two guns, ammunition, a quantity of cash and several baggies with a white substance were reportedly seized from the home.
According to Marion Police, Newsom arrested in Jackson County on May 26 for armed violence, delivery of 15-100 grams of meth, possession of 15-100 grams of meth, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
