One person injured after truck hits home in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County deputies responded a car hitting a home on July 2.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Tommy Collier, 80, of Paducah, Ky. was driving his truck on Bichon Avenue when another vehicle hauling a trailer attempted to enter the road. Collier swerved to avoid it and traveled through several yards eventually hitting a porch of a home on Pugh Road
The trailer was not directly involved in the crash, but was a contributing factor.
People were inside the home at the time, but no one was injured.
Collier was taken to a local hospital by his family for non-incapacitating injuries.
