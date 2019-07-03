One person injured after truck hits home in McCracken County, Ky.

(Source: - McCraken County Sheriff's Office)
By Kyle Hinton | July 3, 2019 at 12:11 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 12:11 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County deputies responded a car hitting a home on July 2.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Tommy Collier, 80, of Paducah, Ky. was driving his truck on Bichon Avenue when another vehicle hauling a trailer attempted to enter the road. Collier swerved to avoid it and traveled through several yards eventually hitting a porch of a home on Pugh Road

The trailer was not directly involved in the crash, but was a contributing factor.

People were inside the home at the time, but no one was injured.

Collier was taken to a local hospital by his family for non-incapacitating injuries.

