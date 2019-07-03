More heat and more storms expected for your Fourth of July plans

The rest of the evening looks warm and muggy. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially through the second half of your Fourth of July. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with the storms, but the threat of severe weather remains low. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger during sunset, but most storms should fall apart after sunset. Meaning most firework displays should be OK! Lows for the next several night will be in the 70s with highs near 90.