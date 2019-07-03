Missouri Veteran’s Home to host fireworks July 3rd

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Veteran’s Home is celebrating Independence Day a little early with a firework show on Wednesday night, July 3.
The show will start around 9 p.m. or as soon as it gets dark.
Organizers say they are glad the entire community can enjoy the show, but it’s really for the veterans.
“A lot of them can’t leave and enjoy fireworks displays outside so we wanted to bring something here that they can enjoy and have it be like a regular fourth for them,” said Kristen Pird.
Parking at the Veteran’s Home is only available to veterans and their families, but there are other places around town you can park like Cape County Park North, Sportsplex, and Shriners.
Pird says the firework show wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.
