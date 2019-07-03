Man, woman indicted after death of 11 month old in 2017

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Johnston City, Illinois man and Benton, Ill. women were indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury after an 11 month old died in 2017.
On Monday, July 1, Jesse R. Martin was indicted for first degree murder and Rochelle Wohlgemuth, 32, was indicted for child endangerment resulting in the death of a child.
According to the Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti, the 11-month old died from blunt force trauma to the head in Johnston City in September 2017.
Johnston City Police Department, the Illinois State Police and the Child Death Task Force investigated the case.
Both Martin and Wohlgemuth have been booked into the Williamson County Jail.
Martin is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
Wohlgemuth is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Zanotti said Wohlgemuth is facing other criminal charges, including possession of methamphetamine and retail theft.
