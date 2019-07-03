Man, woman arrested after police tactical team search home

WALTONVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An early morning police search of a Waltonville, Illinois home ended with the arrest of a man and woman.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office High Risk Team served a drug search warrant at 8897 E. Illinois Route 48 in Waltonville on Tuesday, July 2.
Pictures posted on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show several law enforcement personnel in tactical gear, some with guns drawn entering a mobile home.
Maranda Sloan, 45, and Rhett Sloan, 46, were both arrested at the home after the police search.
Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and drug equipment.
Rhett Sloan was also charged with unlawful possession of firearms ammunition.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.