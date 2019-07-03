Man with warrant for child molestation wanted by New Madrid Co. officials

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials in New Madrid County, Missouri are asking for the public’s help locating a man with a felony warrant for child molestation.
Sheriff Terry Stevens identified the man as Allen Pretz.
Stevens said Pretz is from Halls, Kentucky and is believed to still have ties to the New Madrid County area, specifically Matthews, Mo.
According to officials, Pretz may be doing construction or labor because he has held jobs of this nature in the past.
Persons with any information are asked to call the New Madrid County Sheriff Office at 1(573)758-2516.
