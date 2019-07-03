Longtime, former Ripley County, Mo. sheriff passes away

Former sheriff Nick Pepmiller passed away on Monday.
By Amber Ruch | July 3, 2019 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 5:44 PM

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A longtime, former sheriff of Ripley County passed away.

Nick Pepmiller, Jr., 86, passed away on Monday, July 1.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 5 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Fairdealing Cemetery.

Longtime former sheriff Nick Pepmiller passed away on Monday. (Source: Julia Fernandez)
He retired after serving 12 years as the sheriff. Pepmiller was also a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Masters and the Missouri National Guard.

His niece Julia Fernandez told us when Pepmiller was sheriff, marijuana growth was at its peak in Missouri, with Ripley County leading the state in marijuana busts. She said he was labeled the “Sheriff of Marijuana County.”

Nick Pepmiller served the county for 12 years. (Source: Julia Fernandez)
She called him larger than life and said he was an accomplished man who took his role as sheriff very seriously.

