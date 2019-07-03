Highway Patrol urges holiday travelers to drive responsibly

CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are asking travelers to drive sober during the July 4th holiday.
Driving Under the Influence is the number one cause of fatal traffic crashes during Independence Day celebrations. Speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing a seatbelt are the other main causes of personal injury and deadly crashes.
Troopers will be doing their part to keep the roadway safe by watching for impaired, distracted, and reckless drivers.
The ISP encourages those at celebrations involving alcohol to avoid impaired driving altogether. The following tips will help you avoid tragedy:
- Designate a sober driver or arrange for alternate transportation prior to the celebration.
- If you are impaired, utilize a cab service, rideshare service, take public transportation, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.
- If you see what appears to be an impaired driver on the road, call 911.
- If you are aware someone is about to operate a motor vehicle while impaired, take their keys and help make arrangements to get them to their destination safely.
“As always, we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend,” stated District 19 Lieutenant Lance Hinkle. “District 19 Troopers will be out aggressively enforcing traffic safety laws to help make sure everyone can safely travel the roadways this holiday weekend, and that will also include special patrols like Roadside Safety Checks,” he added.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will also have extra troopers on alert for distracted drivers during the busy July 4 traveling holiday.
“It’s reported that there’s going to be over 48 million cars on the roadway in the next four to five days,” said Troop E Sgt. Clark Parrott. “You can already see traffic out here this is not a normal Wednesday, a lot of people are heading out and we just encourage people to obey all traffic laws, speed limit, put your phone down. And make sure you’ve got your seat belt on properly adjusted and fastened.”
