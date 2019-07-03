2 injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash on Oaks Road in McCracken County, Ky. on July 2.
According to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Dempsey, 59, of Symsonia, Ky. were traveling on Oaks Road when he said a tire blew out causing his vehicle to leave the road.
This vehicle continued about 190 feet before hitting a large tree.
Hedron Fire Department and Mercy Regional Ambulance assisting in getting Dempsey and his passenger, Sharron Fisher, 75, also of Symsonia, Ky., removed from the vehicle.
Dempsey and Fisher were taken to a point on I-24 and then airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
